



— A 14-year-old girl in Lodi says a man tried to kidnap her yesterday morning while she walked to school.

It happened around 6:30am on Scarborough Drive near Brandywine Drive.

The man was reportedly walking towards the girl on the sidewalk, and as they passed he grabbed her and lifted her off the ground. The girl was able to push him off, scream, and break free.

If you have any information or saw anything suspicious in the area yesterday morning, you are asked to contact Corporal Bradley at EBradley@lodi.gov.