SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California public middle and high schools may need to start teaching students the importance of healthy relationships and how to recognize unhealthy or toxic relationships.

Senate Bill 273 was introduced Wednesday. It would require all public school students in grades 7-12 to go through a one-hour lesson each school year.

Current law already requires schools to teach students in grades 7-12 sexual health education and HIV prevention education at least once in middle school and at least once in high school.

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Teen dating Violence is defines as:

“The physical, sexual, psychological, or emotional aggression within a dating relationship, including stalking. It can occur in person or electronically and might occur between a current or former dating partner.”

Nearly 1 in 9 female teens, and 1 in 13 male teens, report having experienced physical dating violence. The CDC also reports 1 in 7 girls and 1 in 19 boys have experienced sexual dating violence. Overall, 23% of women and 14% of men experienced dating violence before the age of 18.

