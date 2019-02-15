MARYSVILLE (CBS13) – A man is facing a hate crime charge after he allegedly attacked a store clerk in Marysville on Wednesday.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. at the 7-Eleven along 9th Street.

Marysville police say a store clerk reported that a man had walked into the store, poured a cup of coffee, then tried to leave without paying. After being confronted, the suspect threw the hot coffee at the clerk then punched him in the face.

Officers say the clerk suffered injuries from the hot coffee and the punch.

Surveillance video from the incident helped officers get a good description of the suspect. Later that day, officers responded to another assault in the area and found a suspect walking away matching the description of the man from the earlier incident.

The man, John Crain, was arrested. Police say he admitted to assaulting the clerk the night before.

Officers say Crain stated he “hated Muslims” and attacked the clerk because he believed he’s Muslim.

Crain was booked into Yuba County Jail and is facing charges of theft, assault and a hate crime.