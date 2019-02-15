



— 2019 marks the team’s 20season in Sacramento, and it’s making some dramatic upgrades to celebrate.

A new videoboard, redesigned uniforms, and more protective netting are just a few of the changes the Sacramento River Cats are implementing this season.

This season, you’ll see a giant new videoboard in center field at Raley Field. The board is twice as large as the existing one. And its resolution is the same as high-definition television.

Players will also be sporting completely redesigned uniforms this season. While the team will continue to wear its popular orange for Friday home games, it will wear its new home, away, alternate, and Dorado jerseys for all other games.

To increase fan safety, the team is extending its protective netting nearly 60-feet down both the first and third base lines. It’s also raising the backstop netting by 16 feet.

And for the kids, the ‘Down on the Farm’ area will also receive some upgrades. Kids can play in a new Raley’s grocery store, a Sutter Health hospital, and a bank all designed for young people.

The River Cats’ 20th season opens on April 4 against the Tacoma Rainiers.