



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Your Instagram Stories obsession could score you 12 free round trips on Southwest Airlines- as long as you’ve got at least 2,500 Insta followers.

Southwest is looking for Storytellers and Influencers to travel to some of its 99 destinations and take pictures of the journey.

Here’s how to apply:

Must be 21 years or older

Must live in the 50 United States (except Alaska) and District of Columbia

Must have at least 2,500 Instagram followers

Must follow @southwestair on Instagram

Post a photo showing a compelling travel story, along with a caption including @southwestair, #SouthwestStorytellers, and #Contest

Enter by 8:59pm (PT) February 24, 2019

Southwest will then pick 100 photos and ask those picture-takers to fill out a survey. Points will be awarded based on the answers and 10 finalists will be picked. Those finalists will need to submit a portfolio of travel content from their home city (Sacramento is one of those cities!) The judges will pick the Grand Prize winner!

Southwest is giving prizes to all of the top 10 finalists: