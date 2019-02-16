FRESH POND (CBS13) — Hundreds are on a hill behind the parking lot of a gas station sledding and having fun with their families. But not by choice. Highway 50 is backed up headed to Tahoe and CHP is warning drivers to stay home.

CHP is telling drivers on HW 50 to expect an eight to ten hour trip to South Lake Tahoe, if they’re lucky. The winter storm dumping feet of snow on mountain roads. And in a stern statement, CHP says holiday drivers simply weren’t ready for it.

The main issue is chains. CHP says people are driving up without them and they can’t find places to buy them along the way.

“We were stuck at chain control for like an hour and a half, and then avalanche control for two hours,” says Boris Sverdlikso. “We decided to come back and turn around instead.”

At last word ,CHP was holding traffic at Echo Summit for avalanche control.

They say if you absolutely have to come up it’s probably better to take Highway 50 because it’s better equipped to handle all the traffic. But right now they’re telling people to just stay home.