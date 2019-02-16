



— Police in Modesto are investigating a shooting that happened this morning on Wilmington Way.

They say a man shot another man several times as part of a domestic dispute.

Officers have the shooter in custody. They’re not yet releasing the condition of the victim.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.