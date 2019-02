— Snow has been coming down heavily in the higher elevations.

ALSO: Melting Snow And Rain Swells Rivers In Foothills

The 24-hour snowfall totals show:

Castle Peak – 45″

Boreal – 24″

Kyburz – 18″

The snow is expected to continue for the rest of the weekend.

If you are planning to drive in the mountains this weekend, you are encouraged to pack extra food, water, and warm clothes.