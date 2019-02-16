CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Thieves broke into the Citrus Heights Little League snack bar, stealing thousands in equipment.

Organizers say someone pried open a door and got inside the snack bar.

The person (or persons) stole $100 in cash, $3000 in food and equipment, and vandalizing the cash register and safe.

If you have any information on the crime, you can contact the Citrus Heights Police Department at 916-727-5500.

The Citrus Heights Little League is hosting a fundraiser to recoup its losses. You can contribute here: