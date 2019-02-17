Filed Under:shooting, Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Sheriff’s officials are looking for a drive-by shooter in Stockton.

Investigators say one car pulled up alongside another with a woman and child inside and opened fire.

It happened at F and Vine around 7:15 last night.

Deputies say a man was driving in the neighborhood with his girlfriend and her two-year-old child in the car. But another car was following closely behind them. The man pulls over and that’s when Sheriff’s officials say the suspect fired 20 shots into his car.

The 28-year-old driver was struck and is in stable condition. Miraculously, neither the woman or the child was hit.

Police are looking for the shooter.

Witnesses say he got away in a new white sedan with paper plates.

 

