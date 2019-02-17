BLUE CANYON (CBS13) — Holiday travelers are seeing a snowy Sierra this weekend.

Despite warnings from CHP, drivers are taking advantage of the three-day weekend to head up to the snow.

CHP says midday on Sunday – was quite the mess on I-80 and the side roads.

Derrek Ojeda lives in Auburn and heard about the last few days – so he decided to make his journey shorter than usual.

“No, we stopped,” says Ojeda. “We saw the snow coming in pretty good so we thought we’d pull over right now.”

Chain controls are still in effect for I-80 right now.