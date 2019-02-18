Comments
PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — The wife of accused East Area Rapist Joseph DeAngelo has filed for divorce.
Court documents show Sharon Huddle made the divorce filing in Placer County last July.
DeAngelo has been charged with 26 counts of murder and kidnapping. Prosecutors believe he killed 13 people and raped dozens in six California counties in the 1970s and 80s.