PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – A Placerville woman is breaking into the black truffle business, and so far business is booming.

Staci O’Toole’ decided to cultivate a black truffle orchard outside her home and now she’s one of the top four growers in California.

She credits much of her success to her truffle-hunting pups.

“It was always part of the plan, we made it happen and there’s a lot of other growers that right on the edge of making it happen, so we are super excited for the industry,” said O’Toole.

Her first customer was a chef at Taste Restaurant and Wine Bar. She’s working with local chefs across the region, including at Sacramento’s Magpie Cafe.