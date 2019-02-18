WOODLAND (CBS13) – A man is under arrest after officers say he led them on a chase through Woodland while riding a motorcycle.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon. Woodland police say an officer out on patrol spotted the man – 26-year-old Woodland resident Luis Vega – allegedly driving his motorcycle recklessly.

The officer tried to pull him over, but Vega sped off.

For the next 15 minutes, officers say Vega ran several stop signs and red lights, drove on the wrong side of the road, and sped through Woodland.

Vega then drove out of Woodland, but with the help of a Sacramento Police Department helicopter officers were able to track him as he sped down County Road 98.

The rider eventually pulled into a garage along the 400 block of Dolores Drive. There, a police K9 unit helped take Vega into custody.

Vega was eventually booked into Yolo County Jail and is facing charges of reckless driving and evading.