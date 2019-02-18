  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Woodland

WOODLAND (CBS13) – A man is under arrest after officers say he led them on a chase through Woodland while riding a motorcycle.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon. Woodland police say an officer out on patrol spotted the man – 26-year-old Woodland resident Luis Vega – allegedly driving his motorcycle recklessly.

The officer tried to pull him over, but Vega sped off.

For the next 15 minutes, officers say Vega ran several stop signs and red lights, drove on the wrong side of the road, and sped through Woodland.

Vega then drove out of Woodland, but with the help of a Sacramento Police Department helicopter officers were able to track him as he sped down County Road 98.

The rider eventually pulled into a garage along the 400 block of Dolores Drive. There, a police K9 unit helped take Vega into custody.

Vega was eventually booked into Yolo County Jail and is facing charges of reckless driving and evading.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s