



— Remember the new multi-billion dollar gas tax that went into effect last year? The California Department of Transportation says it’s on a hiring spree to fill positions created by the new infusion of money.

“Senate Bill 1 brings in an anticipated 5.4 billion per year, that’s more boots on the ground, maintenance workers on a daily basis statewide to fix potholes, culverts, bridges and keep up congestion-reducing technology,” said Cal Trans Spokeswoman Lindsey Hart.

Hart says the department is adding more than 300 entry-level maintenance jobs. That’s on top of hundreds of positions already filled since the gas tax went into effect last year.

READ ALSO: DOT Cancelling $929 Million For High-Speed Rail Project, Asking For $2.5 Billion Back

So how do you get in? Just apply.

“We actually work with a hiring organization to recruit anyone from recent college grads to vets to those incarcerated or homeless,” said Hart.

Start by visiting the Cal careers website. Type “Cal Trans maintenance” in the search bar, or search by geographic region.

The jobs are located across the state.

Caltrans says it takes about two months from the time you fill out that application, to the time you put on that hard hat.

Here is a list of recruitment-events for 2019.