



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Mayor Darrell Steinberg focused on south Sacramento in his annual “State of the City” address on Tuesday.

The event was held, for the first time in recent memory, outside of Sacramento’s downtown core at the Pannell Meadowview Community Center. It was a venue change Mayor Steinberg highlighted as fitting for the topics he was about to discuss.

“I love the downtown. But the core of the city is broader than downtown. The core of our city isn’t just about geography; it’s about people and it’s about values,” Steinberg said.

Steinberg talked about the shooting of Stephon Clark, which happened less than a mile away from the center.

“How do I as your Mayor give voice to the pain that is so real and so raw in our community?” Steinberg said. “How do I as a relatively privileged white man let my suffering community members know they do not suffer alone — that their elected leaders are genuinely committed to change? How do I step into your shoes?”

Steinberg apologized to Clark’s family and to the community. He also highlighted the steps the police department is taking to build relationships with the community.

“I do not know what the district attorney and the attorney general will decide over the days, weeks or months ahead,” Steinberg said about the case. “If they decide not to bring criminal charges based on the existing state law, I know that there will be real anger about such a result.”

Stephon Clark’s brother Stevante was in the crowd watching Steinberg’s address.

Steinberg also talked about Measure U and pushed for $40 million in funds from it to be put towards disadvantaged neighborhoods.

“Seventy percent of the children in the Sacramento City Unified School District are poor enough to qualify for free breakfast and lunch,” Steinberg said. “That says it all.”

Read Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s full “State of the City” speech here: https://engagesac.org/blog-civic-engagement/2019/2/18/mayor-explores-relationship-between-police-community-in-state-of-the-city-speech.