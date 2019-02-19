WATCH:Sacramento Mayor Steinberg delivers "State of the City" address
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:California High Speed Rail, Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is criticizing California’s lead role in a multistate lawsuit challenging his emergency declaration to pay for a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

On Twitter Tuesday, Trump noted last week’s decision by California Gov. Gavin Newsom to cancel a high-speed rail line between Los Angeles and San Francisco. Trump claims the “failed Fast Train project” was beset by “world record setting” cost overruns and had become “hundreds of times more expensive than the desperately needed Wall!”

Trump complained about the lawsuit filed in federal court in San Francisco. He incorrectly identified the plaintiffs as “16 cities” but later corrected that to “16 states.”

California and 15 other states are parties to the suit filed Monday that alleges that Trump’s declaration is unconstitutional.

Trump declared an emergency to obtain wall funding beyond money Congress approved for border security.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s