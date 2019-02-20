



— He is a tow truck driver being hailed a hero on the highway for helping a CHP officer injured in a knife attack.

Christian Melendrez is a tow truck operator for Selover’s Tow in Williams. Friday night he was driving near Williams on Interstate 5 when he saw two bodies wrestling off the side of the interstate near a CHP patrol car. He pulled over to see if he could help.

“So I got out of the tow truck, I started, once I got down, I was like, okay they’re really fighting like wrestling,” Melendrez said. “I started running that way.”

Melendrez saw CHP Officer Philip Martinson in trouble.

“First thing when I got there, the first thing he said was, ‘I’ve been stabbed, she stabbed me with a blade,” Melendrez said.

Officer Martinson had reportedly been stabbed in the back by the woman he pulled over for speeding, 25-year-old Haile Neil, of Martinez. Melendrez pulled the officer’s handcuffs from his belt.

“He was like, ‘swing it on her,’ I was like, ‘okay,’” Melendrez said. “The first one I kind of struggled, the second one I was just, slap it on there.”

A police radio recording includes the call officer Martinson made into dispatch shortly after.

“I’m at Selover’s Tow,” Martinson said in the recording. “Here help me, dude. One female in custody. I’ve been stabbed in the back.”

“So afterward, when we had her under control, I started lifting up his vest and his shirt, and that’s when all the blood started coming out,” Melendrez said.

A wild scene that could have ended so much worse, if not for a tow truck operator showing no hesitation to help.

“Hero, not really,” Melendrez said. “Did I help out a lot, did I make a difference? I probably did.”

That CHP officer was flown to a trauma center, but has been released and is expected to make a full recovery. Melendrez says he is now considering a career in law enforcement.