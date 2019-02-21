  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:hot pot, Sacramento


Got a hankering for hot pot? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top hot pot outlets in Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

1. Heat Shabu Baru

 

Photo: shannen c./Yelp

Topping the list is Heat Shabu Baru. Located at 2416 18th St., Suite E in Land Park, the Japanese and Asian fusion spot, which offers hot pot and more, is the most popular restaurant of its kind in Sacramento, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,011 reviews on Yelp.

 

2. Shabu Pub

 

Photo: cj c./Yelp

Next up is South Land Park’s Shabu Pub, situated at 4400 Freeport Blvd., Suite 160. With four stars out of 248 reviews on Yelp, the Japanese spot, which offers hot pot and noodles, has proven to be a local favorite.

 

3. Super Pan

 

Photo: dinah k./Yelp

Mansion Flats’ Super Pan, located at 900 15th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the teppanyaki spot, which offers ramen and hot pot, four stars out of 167 reviews.

 

4. O-Toro Sushi & Shabu

 

Photo: terry s./Yelp

O-Toro Sushi & Shabu, a sushi bar and Japanese spot that offers hot pot and more in Boulevard Park, is another popular choice, with four stars out of 122 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2131 J St. to see for yourself.

 

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

 

