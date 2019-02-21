FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Police are looking to the public to identify a man wanted in a kidnapping attempt from Feb. 3.

According to the Fairfield police, a man approached a female victim in the driveway of her apartment complex in the 200 block of E. Alaska Avenue. The man claimed to be a security officer from a local business and told the woman she was accused of a crime.

The man reportedly demanded the victim return to the business with him. When she refused, police said he pointed a handgun at her and tried to pull her toward his car.

The victim was able to get away and the suspect drove away in a vehicle.

The victim described the suspect as a black male in his 20s, approximately 6′ tall and 220 pounds. The suspect vehicle appears to be a 2012-2014 Hyundai Sonata.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Arimboanga at (707) 428-7608. You may also call the 24-Hr Tip Line at (707) 428-7345, Solano County CrimeStoppers at (707) 644-7867, or text TIPFAIRFIELDPD followed by your message to 888777. Callers and texters may remain anonymous.