Filed Under:cocktails, Keurig


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Keurig is rolling out a new machine that serves up cocktails instead of coffee. The Keurig “Drinkworks Home Bar” works just like the classic machines but it has pods of booze ingredients instead.

(credit: Drinkworks)

The pods can pour a beer, cocktail or wine in seconds.

Keurig says there are 15 different alcoholic beverages to make with the machine.

You can expect to see it sometime this summer and learn more about it on their website. 

