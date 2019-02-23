MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — Deputies in Yuba County arrested 30-year-old Jake Rogers for burglary, grand theft, possession of stolen property, and auto theft.

They say he was wanted for a burglary of a business on Ella Avenue in Olivehurst two weeks ago.

Deputies are still seeking 36-year-old Kody Barnes of Linda in connection with the burglary.

Barnes is approximately 6 ft. 3 inches tall and 230 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Kody Barnes is, you are asked to call the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 530-749-7777