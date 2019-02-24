SACRAMENTO (AP) — The California Republican Party has selected party organizer Jessica Patterson as its new chair.

Patterson won support Sunday from a majority of more than 1,200 party delegates to cap off a three-day convention.

She bested former state Assemblyman Travis Allen and party activist Steve Frank.

Patterson will now be tasked with leading the party in the 2020 election following devastating losses last November. She crafted herself as a candidate with strong ties to party donors and promised to carry the party’s message into new corners of the state. She says she wants to focus on issues specific to California rather than nationalizing Republican campaigns.

Her opponents had argued for a fuller embrace of President Donald Trump.

Patterson previously led a candidate training and recruitment program.