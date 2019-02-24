  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:flood, rain, Sacramento, Storm, weather


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The National Weather Service says two to five inches of rain could fall in the valley over the next few days.

That’s triggered a flood watch that begins Monday night and stays in effect through Thursday morning.

ALSO: Storms Bring Dock &amp; Debris Piling Up Under Iconic Tower Bridge

The Flood Watch covers Carquinez Strait, Delta, Central Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley, and Southern Sacramento Valley.

Flash flooding is possible in the foothills and the northern end of the valley.

