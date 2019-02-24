



— Police in Vacaville need your help identifying a gunman who shot two people early Sunday morning.

Detectives are currently reviewing surveillance video, trying to figure out who opened fire on Main Street around 2am.

One victim is being treated at a Vacaville hospital. The other victim showed up at a hospital in Oakland an hour and a half after the shooting.

Police are asking witnesses to contact Detective Lisa Sampson at 707-469-4851.