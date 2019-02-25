MODESTO (CBS13) – A comic book store in Modesto was burglarized twice over the weekend, with criminals going after expensive comics.

On Monday morning, the store posted a statement on Facebook saying, “We’ve been broken into AGAIN. This time the burglar had an accomplice, brought bags stealing more shirts/hats, & hit our glass case taking a small fortune in graded books.”

Among the items that were stolen was an Amazing Spider-Man comic worth $1,400.

The incidents happened during the night of Friday into Saturday and then again during the night of Saturday into Sunday.

The store’s owner, Sean Beck, says the incidents were caught on surveillance video. He has been on vacation in Hawaii and posted this tear-filled video to Facebook.

Photos from the shop show an empty display stand where comic books once stood. They also show photos of the comics that were taken.

Beck hopes comic book fans keep an eye out for the rare comics.