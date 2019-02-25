



— A new survey is grading how bad roads are in the unincorporated areas of Sacramento County.

Find out how roads in your neighborhood rank. Roads highlighted in RED are considered “very poor/failed”

Here are a few of the worst areas included in the survey. Some residential areas in Citrus Heights are riddled with potholes, earning a very poor or failed ranking.

You can also read the full report here.

County leaders say they need millions of dollars just to fix the current damage. Find out why Sacramento roads are so rough on the CBS13 news at 10.