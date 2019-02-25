



Young Sheldon has had quite a sophomore year—so good, we’re getting two more seasons of the hit comedy!

CBS has renewed the show beginning with the 2019-2020 broadcast season. The prequel to The Big Bang Theory takes us into the early life of Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) as a child in Texas.

You can catch all new episodes of the current Young Sheldon season on Thursdays at 8:30/7:30c on CBS and CBS All Access.

STREAM: Full Episodes Of Young Sheldon On CBS All Access

Much like Sheldon is a bit of a prodigy, the young series is already television’s #2 most-watched comedy, behind only its lead-in and precursor, The Big Bang Theory. It stars Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, and Annie Potts. Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Jim Parsons, and Todd Spiewak are the executive producers.

“Thanks to Chuck Lorre’s and Steve Molaro’s outstanding creative leadership, Young Sheldon has been a powerful performer for the network with an audience that towers over most of the television landscape,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment.

Added Thom Sherman, Senior Executive Vice President of Programming, “The Coopers are portrayed by an amazing cast, and we are looking forward to having the gifted writing staff mine even more of Sheldon’s hilarious backstory and the warm family dynamic that has made this comedy a favorite with audiences for the past two seasons.”

Watch all-new episodes of Young Sheldon on Thursdays at 8:30/7:30c on CBS and CBS All Access.