



— Police are investigating human skeletal remains that were found in a wooded area near the 600 block of Riverside Avenue earlier this month.

Police said the remains appeared to have been in the area for two years. There is currently an open investigation into the cause of death, and it is unknown at this time if foul play was involved.

The Roseville Police are partnering with the Placer County Coroner’s Office and the Chico State Anthropology program to conduct an extensive search of the Riverside Ave. property.

They believe the deceased person was a dark haired man, roughly 6 feet, two inches tall.

Anyone with information about the remains, or the possible identity of the deceased is encouraged to contact Detective Marks at dmarks@roseville.ca.us.