COLFAX (CBS13) — The latest storm has brought dangerous road conditions in the Sierra. Caltrans announced Tuesday night that Interstate-80 will remain closed overnight from Colfax to the Nevada state line.

The poor conditions and snow removal operations contributed to the closure.

UPDATE: Interstate 80 will remain CLOSED overnight from Colfax to the Nevada state line due to poor conditions and snow removal operations. We will re-evaluate early tomorrow morning and issue an update. pic.twitter.com/Lfqa0OnkVx — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 27, 2019

Caltrans said they will issue an update early Wednesday morning once they re-evaluate conditions.