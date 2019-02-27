ANAHEIM (AP) — A Southern California fire department enflamed some social media users but amused others by posting pictures of the busted-out windows of a car parked in front of a fire hydrant.

In a Twitter post Wednesday, the Anaheim Fire Department asks: “Ever wonder what happens when a car is parked in front of a fire hydrant and a fire breaks out.”

Ever wonder what happens when a car is parked in front of a fire hydrant and a fire breaks out? Is a closer parking spot worth the broken windows and the citation and towing fees to @AnaheimPD? @City_of_Anaheim residents please do not park in fire lanes pic.twitter.com/Q96E4gfTOR — Anaheim Fire & Rescue (@AnaheimFire) February 26, 2019

Four photos show the sedan’s rear side windows busted out to make way for a fire hose.

In response to some who said the hose could have gone over the car, the department said the hose needs to be as straight as possible and they “do not damage property unless it is needed.”

Others had little sympathy for the driver, with one joking: “The owner of that car is totally hosed. Rightfully.”

