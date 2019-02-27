



— A Tracy woman credits her dogs and cell phone for helping locate and capture a man who broke into her garage and hid inside a boat.

Kelly Munroe found the man in her garage early Monday morning when the dogs began to bark.

“They were just circling like sharks,” Munroe said.

She says the suspect broke into her garage and climbed inside a boat to go to sleep.

“He was laying in here in the middle and then had all the life vests on him. That’s why it’s all pulled up because he must’ve just grabbed whatever he could to cover himself,” Munroe said.

Munroe said she was fearful the suspect was connected to an earlier theft at a neighbor’s home. She had heard there was a gun stolen.

So, Munroe grabbed her cell phone and began recording video until help arrived. She remained calm throughout the whole ordeal.

“What could I do though. I couldn’t leave him and go. I dunno. I had to stay right there,” Munroe said.

She instructed the intruder to not make any sudden moves or her dogs would attack.

“I’ve never had to put any of them in a position like that, and they did exactly what your dogs should do,” Munroe said.

Within approximately 10 minutes, police arrived and hauled the man away in handcuffs.

While her neighbors commended Munroe for her bravery, she credits her four-legged friends and urged her neighbors to work together to fight crimes in their community.

“I don’t think people should just stick to their own. No, don’t mind your business,” Munroe said. “And I hope my neighbors know they can count on me and I can count on them.”

Police say the suspect was arrested for trespassing and being drunk in public, but they could not connect him with the theft of the backpack. Both the gun and the backpack were located about a block away and returned to its owner.