SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person has been shot in the leg and a man has been arrested following a robbery at a Sacramento Denny’s

The incident happened Wednesday morning at the Denny’s at 5120 Interstate Avenue, which is just off Interstate 80 near Madison Avenue.

The suspect walked into the restaurant with the intent of robbing it, according to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton. During the course of events, the suspect and another person got into a struggle over a gun and the person was shot in the leg.

The shooter then left the restaurant and tried to drive away, but crashed into a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department K9 vehicle.

The man was taken into custody.

The condition of the shooting victim is unknown.