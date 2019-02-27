Comments
SQUAW VALLEY (CBS13) – Records are being broken in the Sierra Nevada as storms continue to pound the region.
Squaw Valley Ski Resort received more than 20 inches of snow in the past 24 hours, which put them over their record snowfall for the month of February.
So far, Squaw has seen 45-feet of snow this season.
Cars have been buried, forcing people to dig their way out. Ski runs have also slowed down because of 85 mph winds on the slopes.
As of Wednesday morning, Interstate 80 is closed from 1 mile east of Baxter to the Nevada state line due to poor road conditions. Chain controls are in effect on Highway 50 from east of Kyburz to Meyers.