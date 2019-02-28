  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person has died after a fire at a Sacramento apartment early Thursday morning.

The fire happened just after 2:30 a.m. on 53rd Street, near Fruitridge Road.

Sacramento Fire officials say at least one unit was fully involved when firefighters got to the scene.

Exactly what caused the fire is still under investigation. Authorities say one person died in the fire.

Witnesses say one boy helped save an elderly woman from the flames.

The name of the person who died in the fire has not been released.

