



— Yosemite National Park announced Wednesday that the 2019 preseason lottery for Half Dome permits will be delayed.

The lottery to get permits to ascend the subdome steps and the Half Dome cables are usually available on March 1, but it has been delayed due to a transition to a new provider, according to the park.

Park Rangers install the cables each spring and take them down each fall. Typically, the cables are up from May to early October.

Permits are distributed by lottery on Recreation.gov. Hikers can get permits in the preseason lottery, with 225 permits available, and daily lotteries through the season.

The preseason lottery typically opens on March 1. For the latest information on the status of the Half Dome preseason lottery, please visit the website. No date is yet determined on when the preseason lottery will open.