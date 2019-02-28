Filed Under:bagely, kings, NBA


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Kings rookie Marvin Bagley has a sprained knee, according to the team.

The Kings say he underwent an MRI this morning which revealed the sprain.

ALSO: Kings Lose Overtime Heartbreaker To Bucks; Bagley Goes Down With Knee Injury, MRI Scheduled

He’ll be re-evaluated in one to two weeks.

The sprain happened during Wednesday night’s home loss to the Milwaukee Bucks when Bagley collided with another player.

