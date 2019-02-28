  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:ski, snow, tahoe

LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — The record-breaking snow that’s continuing to fall in the mountains is turning into a boon for ski resorts.

Several resorts just announced they are extending their ski and snowboard season this year.

Here are the resorts currently giving people more time to take advantage of the snow:

  • Heavenly Mountain Resort plans to extend the season through April 28, with a bonus 3-day-weekend May 3-5
  • Northstar California Resort plans to extend the season through April 21
  • Kirkwood Mountain Resort plans to extend the season through April 14 with a bonus 3-day-weekend April 19-21

During February, the resorts are reporting record-breaking snowfall. Heavenly reports 269″, Northstar is reporting 286″, and Kirkwood is reporting 271″.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s