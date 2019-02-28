LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — The record-breaking snow that’s continuing to fall in the mountains is turning into a boon for ski resorts.

Several resorts just announced they are extending their ski and snowboard season this year.

Here are the resorts currently giving people more time to take advantage of the snow:

Heavenly Mountain Resort plans to extend the season through April 28, with a bonus 3-day-weekend May 3-5

Northstar California Resort plans to extend the season through April 21

Kirkwood Mountain Resort plans to extend the season through April 14 with a bonus 3-day-weekend April 19-21

During February, the resorts are reporting record-breaking snowfall. Heavenly reports 269″, Northstar is reporting 286″, and Kirkwood is reporting 271″.