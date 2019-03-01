NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that injured two on the 4000 block of Santa Fe Way in North Highlands.

According to the sheriff’s office, two white males were walking in the street when three Hispanic males in a car drove by shooting at them.

Officials said two people had been shot. One person is in critical condition and the other sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victims were transported to an area hospital.

The Sheriff’s department is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.