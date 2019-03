— A convicted felon was arrested after for prowling in Olivehurst and carrying a firearm, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the Sheriff’s department, deputies arrested 52-year-old Darrel Keith Higginbotham of Fernley Nevada Thursday night. A neighbor in the 900 block of Mryna Avenue in Olivehurst called 911 about a prowler in the area.

When deputies arrived on the scene, Higginbotham was found to be carrying a loaded .45 caliber handgun and a weapon known as a Sap.

As a convicted felon with a restraining order, Higginbotham is not legally allowed to possess firearms.

Deputies said a search of the suspect’s vehicle yielded multiple weapons and high capacity magazines, including two short-barreled assault rifles, a shotgun, and six handguns. Two of the handguns were confirmed as stolen.

Higginbotham was booked into the Yuba County Jail on weapon and stolen property charges.