



— A 41-year-old Stockton man is under arrest for a Halloween night attack on a family of trick-or-treaters that sent a man to the hospital.

Stockton Police say Matthew Davies was wearing a Pennywise clown mask as he carried out the attack. Mary Iles was there as Davies allegedly began harassing her special needs grandson. Davies then attacked her son, breaking a bottle over his head while he tried to protect the child.

“I saw that image of my son laying there just covered in blood,” Iles said.

Davies was featured on CBS News in 2013 with his own family, including two small children. The report aired before the federal government convicted Davies of violating drug laws for running medical marijuana dispensaries in Stockton. He served several years in federal prison.

He spoke about the prospect of prison time in the report.

“I’m just thankful my wife is so strong that no matter what happens she’ll take great care of our daughters,” Davies said in 2013.

Iles says she can’t fathom why Davies, a father himself, would try to scare her grandchild on Halloween.

“I don’t understand why he wouldn’t stop when we begged him to stop,” Iles said. “He was scaring our grandson that has special needs.”

A self-professed family man, out of prison after a federal drug conviction has now been booked into jail accused of a violent crime.

Stockton police say they tracked Davies down using witness statements. He bailed out of jail Friday afternoon following his arrest in the morning. He is facing a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon.