Filed Under:Sacramento, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13) – Police have made arrests in connection to the murder case of a man whose body was found in the San Francisco Bay.

Back on Feb. 18, the body of a man was pulled out of the bay near 1600 Embarcadero. That man was identified as 23-year-old George Randall-Saldivar, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

A couple days after the body was found, the Sacramento Police Department alerted SF police that someone they had arrested was claiming to have participated in a murder in San Francisco. Investigators went over to Sacramento and interviewed the person, who admitted to being involved in the murder and dumping of the body.

Gerald W. Rowe (left) and Angel Anderson's (right) booking photos. (Credit: San Francisco Police Department)

Investigators believe the murder happened at an apartment along the 1200 block of Market Street in San Francisco.

On Feb. 21, a second suspect in the case was identified and arrested. That man, 47-year-old Gerald W. Rowe, is facing charges of murder, conspiracy, false imprisonment and kidnapping.

Wednesday, the suspect who talked to detectives in Sacramento – 36-year-old Angel Anderson – was taken to San Francisco and also booked on charges of murder, conspiracy, false imprisonment and kidnapping.

Detectives say the case remains an active investigation.

