SACRAMENTO

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Arden Fair Mall is closed on Sunday in response to more possible protests after the district attorney’s decision to not charge the officers involved in Stephon Clark’s shooting.

Mall officials say they made the decision to close on Sunday at the recommendation of city officials, noting information about a “concentrated effort by protesters to gather in unsafe numbers within the mall.”

A small group of protesters started gathering at the mall Saturday night and were allowed to stay until Sunday morning.

“As a part of this community, Arden Fair respected the desires of these individuals to express themselves, but due to the high potential for unsafe numbers to gather today, we have closed the center to groups of any size,” said Arden Fair spokesperson Nathan Spradlin.

Arden Fair Mall is normally scheduled to be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

