Filed Under:CHP, Truck, wind

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — California Highway Patrol says high winds blew over a large truck near the Nevada state line last night.

It happened on State Route 88.

A high-wind warning was in effect at the time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s