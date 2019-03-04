



— The plastics manufacturing company Jatco Incorporated just announced it’s leaving the Bay Area to make Modesto its new home.

It took a whole lot of work to convince the company to make the move and Modesto leaders say this success story is just the beginning.

“For folks that maybe are looking for a career with their hands or a career in manufacturing there’s a robust number of opportunities locally to do this,” says Tyler Richardson of Opportunity Stanislaus.

Jatco is a plastics company that makes everything from salad tongs to large produce bins for farmers.

After 34 years in Union City, Jatco decided the Modesto area was a more affordable place to set-up shop.

The organization Opportunity Stanislaus worked with the City of Modesto to help convince the company to make the move and answer its questions like can you help us gather a local workforce? Can you make sure that we’ve got people ready day one?

Getting employees ready is where Volt Institute in Modesto comes in.

It trains people to do all sort of manufacturing jobs, helping older employees update their skills and younger people get started.

The goal: hundreds of trained workers that will help lure more manufacturing to Modesto.

Opportunity Stanislaus says the more immediate future is also worth celebrating.

We’ll let you know when those other new job opportunities are announced.

Jatco incorporated plans to have its new plant up and running in April.