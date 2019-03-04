Filed Under:atmospheric river, california, rain, Sacramento, Storm


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Another atmospheric river is heading our way from Hawaii.

Rain is predicted for Sacramento on Tuesday morning and again Wednesday.

The wind is going to pick up tomorrow night.

Up to three inches of rain is predicted to fall in parts of the Central Valley.

