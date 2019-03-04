



— 34-year-old Pao Her of Sacramento is behind bars, accused of murder.

Police say Her killed Risetruth Vang in his home back on February 20. They say Her then took the body to rural El Dorado County.

Detectives from the Sacramento Police Department and El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office arrested Her on February 28.

On March 1, they recovered Vang’s body.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call (916) 808-5471.