SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Southwest Airlines is now selling flights from California to Hawaii, but Sacramento isn’t in the initial rollout.

The Dallas-based airline will start flights from Oakland to Honolulu on March 17, then Oakland to Maui on April 7. Flights from San Jose to Honolulu will start May 5, and San Jose to Kahului on May 26.

Southwest says it will start offering flights from Sacramento and San Diego in the coming weeks. In addition to Honolulu, Maui, and Kahului, Southwest will also fly to Kauai and will offer inter-island flights to Keahole.

Flights are for sale on Southwest’s website right now, with introductory rates being offered through Tuesday.

Southwest wanted to sell Hawaiian flights last year, but it took longer than expected to gain approval from the Federal Aviation Administration. That process was further delayed by the 35-day government shutdown that began late last year.