



— After nearly 10 years, the Iceland Ice Skating Rink is coming back!

Sacramento City Councilman Allen Warren announced a restoration package for the ice skating rink, bringing it back to its hay-day before arsonists burned off the roof nearly 10 years ago.

There are plans to replace the front of the building and the roof, to make the rink available year-round once again.

READ: Is There A 3-Michelin Star Restaurant In Sacramento? New Guide Will Cover All Of California

Other council members say the finished product will just like the original.

“We want to preserve the historic integrity of the building its 80 years old now we want to make sure it stays right,” said council member Rob Kerth.

Officials hope to reopen the rink by November 2020.