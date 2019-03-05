



— As the city council meeting was underway, the Kings held a community forum for justice and healing. The two events in Sacramento Tuesday night carried two very different messages, but the central theme was around Stephon Clark and how to move forward.

At the South Sacramento Christian Center people of all races were looking for healing.

“It’s a place for us to get together talk about issues in the community,” said Abdullah Morales-El. “We also stand in prayer for the entire Clark Family.”

And at the Sacramento Police headquarters, protesters directed their anger at law enforcement.

“We expected the decision to be what it was, we just need these officers fired,” said Black Lives Matter Sacramento Founder Tanya Faison.

Some have been protesting since the District Attorney’s announcement on Saturday that the officers involved in Clark’s shooting will not be criminally charged.

“It’s not a time for healing because the police continue to harm the community like the did last night. I was at the bridge last night on 51st street and it was sickening,” said Rev. Elizabeth Griswold from the Parkside Community Church.

At the second annual Kings and Queens Rise event, people looked forward with food, song, and dance.

“I feel sadness and I feel like there needs to be more training and sensitivity instead of ‘shoot first,'” said Tanya Jordan.

Kings players also weighing in on the heels of the Attorney General’s announcement.

“It’s obviously not what you want to hear, but you see community support like this, its encouraging to see people come together,” said Kings player Harrison Barnes.

For now, the Sacramento Police Headquarters remains a flashpoint for grief. These images of the protests Monday are leaving an impact in different ways.

“It hurts a lot of time, but pain is one of the catalysts for good things,” said former Kings guard Doug Christie.

Protesters with Black Lives Matter Sacramento say they will be back at the Police Headquarters Wednesday and Thursday.